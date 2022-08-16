McGrath: India still remains ultimate challenge for Australia

Australia will tour India as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy around February-March 2023, with an aim to win the series in a country where they have never won after the 2-1 triumph in 2004

Legendary Australia pacer Glenn McGrath feels that playing a Test series in India, scheduled to be held next year, is going to be the ultimate challenge for Pat Cummins & Co. McGrath was also appreciative of Australia’s recent performances in Test trips to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, saying that the side has started to understand sub-continental conditions.

Australia will tour India as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy around February-March 2023, with an aim to win the series in a country where they have never won after the 2-1 triumph in 2004. The Aussies won a three-match Test series in Pakistan 1-0 in March and were held to a 1-1 draw in a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka in July.

“The single biggest challenge for Australia is coming to India, performing well and winning the series. We were lucky to do it in 2004. You’ve got to come up with good plans, the batsmen have to learn to adapt on turning pitches and the bowlers must learn to bowl in those conditions.” McGrath was quoted as saying by cricket.com.

