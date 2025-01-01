'This series would’ve been more one-sided without Bumrah': McGrath

Bumrah has been the visiting side’s standout performer with 30 wickets so far at a jaw-dropping average of less than 20. India’s batting, however, has been poor and lacked planning

Glenn McGrath. Pic/AFP

Jasprit Bumrah’s incredible performance has prevented the Border-Gavaskar series from becoming completely lopsided in Australia’s favour, said pace great Glenn McGrath, lauding the India spearhead for his ball-control and ability to adapt quickly.

India trail 1-2 in the five-match series that will conclude with the game here starting tomorrow. Bumrah has been the visiting side’s standout performer with 30 wickets so far at a jaw-dropping average of less than 20. India’s batting, however, has been poor and lacked planning.

Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/Getty Images

“He has been a massive part of the Indian team and without him, the series might have been more one-sided and what he does is special,” McGrath told media-persons on the sidelines of his foundation’s cancer awareness event here.

The 54-year-old, who was among the most consistent and dreaded pacers of his era, has been actively involved in cancer awareness programmes after losing his wife Jane to the disease back in 2008.

He has been following the ongoing series and much like the rest of Australia, he too is bowled over by the Gujarat slinger’s amazing skill-set. “Terrific young guy who has found a way to adapt. Absolutely incredible how he powers into bowl the last few steps,” McGrath said of Bumrah’s short run-up.

