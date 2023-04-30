Form not a concern, MI coach Boucher feels Rohit Sharma 'got some good runs'

Meanwhile, there is good news for the MI camp as Boucher said that England speedster Jofra Archer is available for selection. And RR know that MI are strong in batting and bowling departments with consistency showing up

Boucher addresses the media on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has not exactly set the tracks on fire this season, but the team’s South African head coach Mark Boucher insists the India captain is in good nick ahead of the five-time champions’ Sunday clash with 2008 winners, Rajasthan Royals.

Rohit, who will celebrate his 36TH birthday today, has managed 181 runs in seven games this season including one half century (65 v Delhi Capitals on April 11).

“I think Rohit is in good form. He’s been hitting the ball really well in the nets. He’s got some good runs. He’s playing a nice and aggressive brand of cricket,” said Boucher while responding to a question from mid-day on the captain’s form.

“T20 cricket can sometimes be a risk because you’re forced to play quite aggressively and he’s fulfilled the role. We’ve let him fulfil that this season so far. You’ve probably seen he’s been quite aggressive in his approach, which can take consistency away from your game. But we feel that if Rohit plays like that, he can be devastating to any opposition,” Boucher explained.

When Boucher was asked if he will allow Rohit to take a break for a few IPL games to prepare for the World Test Championship final against Australia to be played at the Oval in London from June 7, as advised by cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, he said: “No, I don’t think he should take rest. That’s not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he’s a very good player and a leader. If it’s the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says that ‘You know, I need a bit of a break,’ then yes, we’ll address that and I’ll consider that. He hasn’t done that. So at the moment, if he’s available to play, then he’ll play.”

Meanwhile, there is good news for the MI camp as Boucher said that England speedster Jofra Archer is available for selection. And RR know that MI are strong in batting and bowling departments with consistency showing up.