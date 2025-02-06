MI Junior: Shardashram Vidyamandir triumphant as skipper Ira Jadhav slams ton

After electing to bat, skipper Tanisha led from the front, remaining unbeaten at the completion of the innings with a artistic knock of 86

In what turned to be an evenly matched contest, Shardashram Vidyamandir (Dadar) came out trumps as they edged out Parag English School (Bhandup) with an 8-wicket victory in a league match of the MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament in Mumbai on Thursday.

After electing to bat, skipper Tanisha led from the front, remaining unbeaten at the completion of the innings with a artistic knock of 86. She received support at the end of the innings from Mudra Khedekar (24 n.o.), propelling Parag English School to a total of 149 runs.

In response to the competitive target of 150, Shardashram Vidyamandir got off to a dream start with a 103-run first wicket partnership between openers Ira Jadhav (108 n.o) and Swarada Bende (31). However, the chief architect of the victory was Shardashram Vidyamandir skipper Jadhav. The opening batter scored a splendid unbeaten century as she anchored the innings to ensure an eventually comfortable chase for Shardashram Vidyamandir with 8 wickets to spare.

Brief Scores

Boys U-14:

Modern English School (Chembur) all out 174 in 36.5 overs (Pugazh Sundarraj 47, Aaradhya Chavan 28, Rajvardhan Jadhav 25, Nishad Parab 20; Avnesh Shukla 2/20, Parth Nalawade 2/26, Atharva Jogale 2/39, Caleb Almeida 2/39) bt VK Krishna Menon Academy (Borivali) all out 111 in 26.4 overs (Arham Jain 24, Ansh Sonawane 24; Lakshya Bhor 4/25, Krish Patil 2/18, Nishad Parab 2/29)

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli) 213/3 in 40 overs (Sanmit Kothmire 83, Nikhil Ahirwal 66) bt Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivali) all out 123 in 31.1 overs (Hridaan Kharade 37, Aryan Purohit 35, Arjun Dadarkar 31; Naresh Godha 3/12, Aayush Chavan 2/21, Om Lokhande 2/22)

Boys U-16:

Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School 192/5 in 37.1 overs (Abdur Khan 88, Parth Pawar 61; Yuvraj Patil 2/43) bt General Education Academy (Chembur) all out 188 in 40 overs (Amogh Patil 60, Ayush Kumar 38; Neeraj Yadav 2/27, Yuvan Sharma 2/34, Adarsh Rajbhar 2/36, Saurabh Yadav 2/39).

Girls U-15:

St. Columba School (Gamdevi) 63/2 in 6.3 overs (Bhavna Sanap 41 n.o) bt Sardar Vallabhai Patel Vidyalaya (Kandivali) 62/9 in 19 overs (Swara Magar 21; Shalan Mulla 3/6, Aarya Wajge 2/11)

Shardashram Vidyamandir (Dadar) 150/2 in 19.2 overs (Ira Jadhav 108 n.o, Swarada Bende 31) bt Parag English School (Bhandup) 149/3 in 21 overs (Tanisha Sharma 86 n.o, Mudra Khedekar 24 n.o.)