MI Junior Advits 6 for powers Ambedkar Vidyalaya to seven wicket win

MI Junior: Advit’s 6-for powers Ambedkar Vidyalaya to seven-wicket win

Updated on: 30 January,2025 05:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Matunga Premier School began proceedings in a positive manner led by opener Harshawardhan Satarkar, as he top-scored with an excellent innings worth 58 runs

MI Junior: Advit’s 6-for powers Ambedkar Vidyalaya to seven-wicket win

Advit Tiwari

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli) emerged victorious as they outplayed Matunga Premier School to win by a margin of 7 wickets, in the MI Junior Interschool Cricket Super Knockout tournament in Mumbai on Thursday.


After opting to bat, Matunga Premier School began proceedings in a positive manner led by opener Harshawardhan Satarkar, as he top-scored with an excellent innings worth 58 runs. However, Advit, the captain of Matunga Premier School, stole the show with a brilliant display of bowling that saw him end the match with figures of 6 for 24.


After bowling the opposition over for 129 runs, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya comfortably chased down the target after an ideal start provided by opener Arnav Shelar (45) to close out a well-deserved victory.


In the Girls’ U-15 matches, Parag English School dominated proceedings as they defeated Omkar International School by a margin of 10 wickets. After opting to bat, Omkar International School were bowled out for just 26 runs, courtesy a brilliant spell of bowling by Sonali Saw, who ended the match with figures of 4 for 8. Chasing a mere 27-run target, Parag English School raced to victory as they chased down the total in just 1.3 overs, without losing a single wicket.

Brief Scores:

Boys' U-14:

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli) 133/3 in 26.1 overs (Arnav Shelar 45, Sanmit Kothmire 20) bt Matunga Premier School all out 129 in 36.3 overs (Harshawardhan Satarkar 58, Advait Kekan 22, Rudransh Shukla 21; Advit Tiwari 6/24, Naresh Godha 2/15).

R.R Education Trust (Mulund) 189/7 in 40 overs (Atharva Wadyekar 52, Medh Daiya 44, Samiksh Nair 26; Atharva Fegade 2/39, Karan Kamble 2/48) bt Adarsh English School (Thane) all out 140 in 35.4 overs (Sarvesh 68, Aryan Pawar 24; Medh Daiya 3/22, Jay Thakker 3/37, Shaurya Navale 2/16).

Girls' U-15:

Parag English School (Bhandup) 27/0 in 1.3 overs (Tanisha Sharma 13 n.o) bt Omkar International School all out 26 in 12.5 overs (Sonali Saw 4/8, Rajasi 2/5, Purvi Tiwari 2/5).

St Joseph Convent High School (Bandra) 63/1 in 5.1 overs (Rutuja Wandhe 25 n.o) bt St Aloysius High School all out 61 in 9.3 overs (Aishwariya Subbaiya 3/14)

