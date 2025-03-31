MI vs KKR highlights: Mumbai break the deadlock, outplay KKR to clinch first win of the season

Starting an IPL season with a string of losses isn't new for Mumbai who have lost two games so far to Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya (Pic: AFP)

Having made a start so typical of them in the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will hope for a quick turnaround when they take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground here on Monday.

The tournament's perennial slow-starters are known for getting their act together to win the trophy. But in order to get back on track, MI will need better execution from their bowlers and consistency from the batters, especially when they lack specialist finishers lower in the order.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, it would be imperative to build on their big win over Rajasthan Royals after losing their season opener to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR have the requisite firepower in their ranks but Moeen Ali as an opener looked odd in the absence of Sunil Narine as Quinton de Kock's opening partner, with their batting line-up consisting of Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

KKR will also take a lot of heart from their 24-run win over Mumbai Indians last year, their first at Wankhede Stadium in 12 years ¿ and the one that reminded that this venue hasn't been a fortress of late for the five-time winners.

MI vs KKR live updates: Full teams

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya

MI vs KKR live updates: Toss update

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first.

MI vs KKR live updates: Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur

MI: 121/2 (12.5 overs)

Ashwani Kumar’s dream debut rattled KKR’s batting lineup, laying the foundation for MI’s comfortable win. Yadav provided a composed finish, sealing the win in style with a magnificent six. MI now finally get off the mark, securing their first two points after back-to-back losses.

MI: 97/2 (11 overs)

Andre Russell delivers once more, dismissing Will Jacks with a clever slower ball on a good length just outside off. Jacks attempts a drive but fails to keep it down, sending the ball swiftly to the right of Ajinkya Rahane, who moves across and takes a stunning low catch.

MI: 46/1 (6 overs)

Andre Russell strikes, MI loses Rohit Sharma in the final over of the powerplay. The star batter departs for 13, leaving MI at 46/1.

MI: 13/0 (2 overs)

Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton provide a solid foundation, guiding MI to a flying start with 42 runs in the first four overs. Varun Chakaravarthy now steps in to break the momentum.

KKR: 116/10 (20 overs)

A sensational spell from debutant Ashwani Kumar dismantles Kolkata Knight Riders' batting order. He claims four wickets, delivering a dream debut performance and leaving KKR in shambles.

KKR: 102/9 (15 overs)

Vignesh Puthur picks up his first wicket, removing Harshit Rana. Attempting a slog sweep, Rana mistimed his shot, sending it flat to Dhir, who dived forward to take a brilliant catch. KKR is now nine down.

KKR: 90/8 (13 overs)

Ashwani’s dream debut continues as he dismisses Andre Russell for his fourth wicket. KKR crumbles further, losing their eighth wicket before reaching 100 runs.

KKR: 80/7 (11 overs)

Debutant Ashwani makes an impact, striking twice in a single over. He removes Rinku Singh and Manish Pandey, leaving KKR’s hopes resting on Andre Russell.

KKR: 45/5 (7 overs)

Hardik claims his first wicket as Angkrish Raghuvanshi departs. A short, wide delivery outside off, perhaps slower than expected, does the trick for the skipper.

KKR: 41/4 (6 overs)

Venkatesh Iyer falls next. Deepak Chahar grabs his second wicket. The short ball does the trick yet again.

KKR: 24/3 (3.4 overs)

Ashwani strikes for his maiden IPL wicket, and it's a big one! KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane departs. KKR struggling at 25/3.

KKR: 2/2 (2 overs)

Narine and De Kock are back in the pavilion. MI gets off to a blazing start in Mumbai! KKR struggles at 2/2 in the second over.

MI vs KKR live updates: Match begins!

Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine stride out to the middle, aiming for a strong start. Trent Boult takes charge with the new ball in hand.