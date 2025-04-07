Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Predicted playing XIs head to head injuries and more

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

Updated on: 07 April,2025 02:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The IPL 2025 clash will feature the likes of stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. The encounter between these teams ensures to entertain the Mumbaikars with huge sixes and fierce pace

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Pic: X/@mipaltan/@RCBTweets)

Listen to this article
MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more
x
00:00

One of the most-awaited contests of the IPL 2025 is just a few hours away. The Mumbai Indians are all geared up to clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.


The IPL 2025 clash will feature the likes of stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. The encounter between these teams ensures to entertain the Mumbaikars with huge sixes and fierce pace.


Also Read: MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more


MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Injuries and unavailability

Ahead of the match, Mumbai Indians' lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to feature in front of his IPL home crowd. The veteran was out of action since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy following an injury.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Head-to-head records

So far in the history of the IPL, the "Paltan" have locked horns with the "Red Army" on 33 occasions, out of which the Mumbaikars have the upper hand with 19 victories. The "Men in Black and Red" have managed to register 14 wins. It will be interesting to see if the RCB better their record against MI in Mumbai. 

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 mumbai indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru wankhede sports news cricket news indian premier league IPL

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK