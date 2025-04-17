Breaking News
MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

Updated on: 17 April,2025 01:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ahead of the match, the performance of former MI skipper Rohit Sharma will be under scrutiny as the veteran is yet to deliver a big knock in the ongoing edition. Also, from here on, the "Paltan" will aim for a major turnaround as the side has already suffered four defeats

Hardik Pandya (Pic: X/@mipaltan)

After defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians (MI) have pulled their socks up to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium at 7.30 pm on Thursday.


Ahead of the match, the performance of former MI skipper Rohit Sharma will be under scrutiny as the veteran is yet to deliver a big knock in the ongoing edition.


Also, from here on, the "Paltan" will aim for a major turnaround as the side has already suffered four defeats.


MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Where to watch

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, providing extensive coverage across multiple channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Aniket Verma, Wiaan Mulder.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

As of today, Mumbai's weather is 32 degrees Celsius. The extreme heat can make it difficult for the bowlers to focus on their lines and lengths. On the other hand, considering the short boundaries at the Wankhede Stadium, the match can be expected to be a run fest following the likes of the explosive SRH's batting lineup.

