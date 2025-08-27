Clarke, who has faced multiple battles with skin cancer over the years, revealed that he recently had another lesion removed, continuing a long-standing health struggle that began nearly two decades ago. His latest operation follows a series of previous treatments, including three non-melanoma lesions excised from his face in 2019

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke once again underwent surgery to remove skin cancer, this time from his nose. The 44-year-old World Cup-winning skipper shared a post-operative photo on social media, serving as a stark reminder about the risks of sun exposure and the importance of early detection, particularly in sun-drenched countries like Australia.

Clarke, who has faced multiple battles with skin cancer over the years, revealed that he recently had another lesion removed, continuing a long-standing health struggle that began nearly two decades ago. His latest operation follows a series of previous treatments, including three non-melanoma lesions excised from his face in 2019.

“Skin cancer is real - especially in Australia,” Clarke wrote in his Instagram post. “Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure, but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key.”

First diagnosed in 2006 during his playing career, Clarke has undergone several surgical procedures since then. By 2010, he had become an ambassador for the Cancer Council, dedicating himself to raising awareness about the dangers of prolonged sun exposure.

In 2019, Clarke endured three separate surgeries to remove non-melanoma skin cancers, including one from his forehead. In November 2023, he had another basal cell carcinoma removed from his chest, a procedure that required 27 stitches. Following that incident, Clarke officially partnered with the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation to amplify his awareness campaigns.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Clarke shared the emotional side of his ongoing battle, highlighting the responsibility he feels as a father. “I’m a dad… I don’t want to go anywhere. The most important thing in the world is making sure I help my seven-year-old daughter and set a good example for her,” he said.

Clarke’s cricketing legacy remains a distinguished one. He led Australia to ICC World Cup glory in 2015 and retired from international cricket later that year. Over a 12-year international career, he played 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is, amassing more than 16,000 international runs. His leadership and on-field brilliance earned him respect around the globe.