Root is not the only England batter to have impressed Michael Vaughan in recent times, with the exploits of young gun Harry Brook also catching the eye of the respected commentator and Ashes-winning skipper

Michael Vaughan (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Michael Vaughan feels this England batsman can overtake Sachin Tendulkar x 00:00

England's stalwart batsman Joe Root continues to showcase his prowess and former captain Michael Vaughan thinks that he can become the leading run-scorer in the longest format of the game by overtaking legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Joe Root registered his 32nd Test century and moved up to eighth spot with 11,940 runs. Root is just 13 runs shy from overtaking Brian Lara. To go past Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 15,921 runs, Root is now left with less than 4,000 runs.

Michael Vaughan wants Joe Root to overtake Alastair Cook's tally of 12,472 runs and become England's leading run-scorer when the "Three Lions" will lock horns with Pakistan and New Zealand.

"Joe Root will become England's leading run-scorer in the next few months and is so special that he really could overtake Sachin Tendulkar eventually," Vaughan wrote of the world's number two ranked Test batter in The Telegraph, as quoted by the ICC.

"As the rock, Root is obviously key to that, and I love that he kept the reverse-scoop in the locker until he was past 100 (in the second Test against the West Indies) and England's lead was massive."

Also Read: "Cricket is like a god", says Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

"Against an attack like the West Indies in these conditions, you expect him to get a century. He missed out in the first inning but was so determined to put it right in the second. He was never going to make the same mistakes," he concluded about Root.

Root is not the only England batter to have impressed Michael Vaughan in recent times, with the exploits of young gun Harry Brook also catching the eye of the respected commentator and Ashes-winning skipper.

Brook scored his fifth Test century when he amassed 109 in the second innings against the West Indies at Trent Bridge and Vaughan was suitably captivated. This was Brook's fifth Test century and the first one in front of his home crowd in the UK.

"Then there is Harry Brook, who is going to provide spectators with so many 'I was there' moments in the next few years. He will play innings and shots that just make you go 'wow'. I have seen players with time, but I am not sure I have seen anyone with that much time to play aggressive shots looking very easy," Vaughan added.

The hosts wrapped up the series-clinching triumph late on the fourth day, with spinner Shoaib Bashir (5/41) claiming the third five-wicket haul of his career to help England dismiss the West Indies for 143 in pursuit of 385 for victory.

England is now leading the series by 2-0 against West Indies. Ben Stokes-led England now has a chance to white wash the series against the Caribbeans when they will face each other in third test match. In the second Test, the West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first.

England delivered a fine batting performance, powered by Ollie Pope's sixth Test ton (121 in 167 balls, with 15 fours and a six) and fine half-centuries from Ben Duckett (71 in 59 balls, with 14 fours) and skipper Ben Stokes (69 in 104 balls, with eight fours). England made 416/10 in 88.3 overs.

Alzarri Joseph (3/98) was the pick of the bowlers for WI. Jayden Seales, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair took two wickets, while Shamar Joseph got one wicket.

In their first inning, WI was struggling at 84/3, staring at yet another potential big loss.However, Alick Athanaze (82 in 99 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Kavem Hodge (120 in 171 balls, with 19 fours) pulled out a brilliant counter-attacking partnership of 175 runs. Later on, wicketkeeper-batter Joshua da Silva (82* in 122 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes) pulled off an impressive 71-run partnership for the tenth wicket along with Shamar Joseph (33 in 27 balls, with five fours and two sixes), which helped WI breach England's first innings score and take a 41-run lead. WI was bundled out for 457 runs in 111.5 overs.

Chris Woakes (4/84) was the top wicket-taker for England. Young pacer Gus Atkinson and spinner Shoaib Bashir also took two wickets each, while skipper Ben Stokes and Mark Wood got one.

In their second inning, England responded to West Indies' fightback with vigour and loads of runs. While Ben Duckett (76 in 92 balls, with 11 fours) and Ollie Pope (51 in 67 balls, with six fours) scored fifties, Root (122) and Harry Brook (109 in 132 balls, with 13 fours) scored big centuries to take England to 425/10 in 92.2 overs, setting the West Indies a target of 385 runs to win.

Seales (4/97) was the leading wicket-taker for West Indies in the second innings, with Alzarri also getting two scalps. Shamar, Sinclair and Holder got a wicket each.

(With ANI Inputs)