Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Root Brook help England set 385 run target

Root, Brook help England set 385-run target

Updated on: 22 July,2024 08:44 AM IST  |  Nottingham
AFP |

Top

At the time of going to press, West Indies were in trouble at 91-6, still needing another 294 runs for victory

Harry Brook celebrates his century with Joe Root yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Joe Root and Harry Brook hit hundreds to leave the West Indies needing an imposing 385 to win the second Test against England here on Sunday.


At the time of going to press, West Indies were in trouble at 91-6, still needing another 294 runs for victory.


Earlier, England were dismissed for 425 in their second innings on the fourth day after Root had made 122 and Brook 109. It was the first time in 147 years of Test cricket that England had scored at least 400 in both innings of the same match after they made 416 first time around. 


West Indies will have to surpass the highest successful fourth innings chase in a Test here—England’s 299-5 against New Zealand in 2022—if they were to level this three-match series at 1-1. 

