The Internet can tickle you no end when it comes to sporting trivia. But can AI-based ChatGPT provide you all the right answers? Well, not quite. From a total of 10 questions we posed to ChatGPT, only four turned out to be right

MM Somaiya

Name a Mumbai-based Indian hockey captain of the 1980s who played football at the school level.

Merwyn Fernandes (Wrong answer) It is MM Somaiya

Which sport was the late India actor David Abraham Cheulkar associated with as a referee?

Boxing (Right answer)

Who captained India in the first Test after the memorable 1974-75 home series against the West Indies?

Bishan Singh Bedi (Wrong answer) It was Sunil Gavaskar. Bedi was the designated captain for the tour but he was injured for the opening Test at Auckland.

Which coach and student pair opened the innings for India in a home Test?

Lala Amarnath and his son Surinder Amarnath.

(Wrong answer) It was Vinoo Mankad and Madhav Apte at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai v Pakistan in 1952.

Which well-known journalist witnessed Garry Sobers hit six sixes in an over in 1968 as well as Ravi Shastri’s feat in 1984-85?

Rajan Bala (Wrong answer) It was Dicky Rutnagur

Which computing tabulating company were given the responsibility of feeding athletes and officials information during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics?

IBM (International Business Machines Corporation) (Right answer)

Gundappa Vishwanath’s success in the 1981-82 home series against England was also attributed to divine intervention. Details please.

There is a famous story about a divine intervention involving a visit to the deity Venkateswara at Tirupati.

Before the series, Viswanath was going through a lean patch. To seek blessings and regain his form, he visited the Tirupati temple and prayed for success. Following this visit, he scored a century in the first Test in Mumbai (then Bombay), and his performance throughout the series was remarkable. This led to the belief that divine intervention played a role in his success.

Tirupathi is the right answer but Vishwanath did not get a century in the Bombay Test. His three-figures came in the Delhi 107) and Chennai (222) Tests.

Who was the first black man to captain the West Indies?

Frank Worrell (Wrong answer)

It was George Headley — against England in 1947-48.

Which famous Australian cricketer-turned-writer said this is of their 1992 World Cup team — “Every time we walk on to the field these days, we look like a pack of goats.”

Allan Border (Wrong Answer)

It is Bill OReilly

Which Indian industrialist decided to name his new horse Bugs Bunny because his racing manager looked like the cartoon character?

Vijay Mallya (Right answer)

Final score

3.5/10