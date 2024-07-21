In my book, the Thomas Cup win is as good if not better than the T20 World Cup win and should have been recognised too. It’s not the amount but the recognition that matters

Sunil Gavaskar and Chirag Shetty

Listen to this article Not too late for Maha govt to reward Chirag Shetty’s role in Thomas Cup win x 00:00

The Maharashtra Government rewarding the Indian players who won the recent ICC T20 World Cup with Rs 11 crore is to be lauded too. Chirag Shetty, who was part of the Indian badminton team that won the Thomas Cup, a couple of years ago, was quite right in asking why he and his teammates weren’t given anything by the Government.

In my book, the Thomas Cup win is as good if not better than the T20 World Cup win and should have been recognised too. It’s not the amount but the recognition that matters.

Even now, it’s not too late for the Maharashtra Government to recognise Chirag Shetty’s contribution to that amazing win. Like in 1983, when no one expected India to win the cricket World Cup, this time too no one expected India to win the Thomas Cup, hence that is akin to India winning the 1983 cricket World Cup and it could be just the incentive for another dazzling performance by him and his partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in the Olympics starting shortly.

All eyes will be on the Indian contingent as it bids fair to increase the number of medals won in the previous Tokyo Olympics. Good luck, boys and girls. Go and make India proud. We are all praying for your success.

