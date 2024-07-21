Breaking News
Josh Da Silva's crucial 82 helps WI take first innings lead v England

Updated on: 21 July,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Nottingham
AP , PTI |

Top

That turned a bright start for England into a thoroughly underwhelming morning. Resuming 65 ahead with the score being 351-5, they had taken 4-35

Josh Da Silva

A last-wicket stand of 71 gave the West Indies a handy lead in the second Test as England paid the price for their failure to wrap things up with the ball. At the time of going to press, England were 140-3. 


No. 11 and Shamar Joseph and Josh Da Silva put together a combination of smart batting and care-free hitting to give the tourists a 41-run lead. Joseph hit five fours and two sixes, the second of which hit the roof of the Larwood and Voce tavern and rained tiles down on the fans below. He had a knock of 33 while Da Silva made a brilliantly judged 82 not out to usher his team to 457 all out. 


That turned a bright start for England into a thoroughly underwhelming morning. Resuming 65 ahead with the score being 351-5, they had taken 4-35.

Chris Woakes was responsible for three of those—Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales during a cagey session that brought out the best in the Warwickshire all-rounder. 

