Harmanpreet & Co will be eager to perfect their tactics while warding off United Arab Emirates to push the defending champions firmly towards last four of Asia Cup

India players during their win over Pakistan in Dambulla on Friday. Pic/Asian Cricket Council

Listen to this article Asia Cup 2024: Team India eye semi-final berth against UAE x 00:00

Dominant India will be eager to perfect their tactics further while warding off United Arab Emirates which also can push them firmly towards the semi-finals of the women’s Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Defending champions India’s supremacy was evident in their facile seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan on Friday, and the UAE will require a giant-sized miracle to stop Harmanpreet Kaur’s side.

India currently have two points and a Net Run Rate of +2.29, and a win over the Emirates will take them to four points, which will also have a positive reflection on their NRR.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that India will look more inwards in their match against the UAE, than fretting over the rivals.

Good bowling show

There were excellent spells from Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar, who though was slightly on the expensive side, against Pakistan, and their effort would have pleased the management to no limit.

They will hope that left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who returned to the India fold during the home series against South Africa recently, too can join the wicket-takers’ list on Sunday.

“It was a good spell and there was some assistance from the weather as well. Of course, I could execute all the plans that I have been working on at nets,” said Renuka in the post-match press meet.

India would hope that there would be a matching effort from the middle-order batters in the upcoming matches, starting with the UAE. The Asia Cup also presents India with a wonderful opportunity to prepare for the T20 World Cup to be held in Bangladesh later this year.

Prep for World Cup

Renuka said India are treating this event as a preparatory ground for the ICC showpiece. “The Asia Cup is important for us because after this we don’t have many matches [ahead of T20 WC] and we will have to rely on practice. “So, this is a learning experience for us, and the conditions [in Bangladesh] could be similar. So, this is a good chance for us to get ready for the World Cup,” she said.

In the day’s second match, Pakistan will look to bounce back with a win when they face a tricky Nepal.

