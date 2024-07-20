Windies still in it!

In a spot of bother at 84-3, centurion Hodge and Athanaze put on 175-run stand to keep Caribbeans alive in pursuit of England’s first innings score of 416

WI’s Kavem Hodge (left) celebrates his 50 with Alick Athanaze on Day Two of the second Test v England in Nottingham yesterday. Pic/AFP

Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge both compiled fifties as the West Indies checked England’s progress in the second Test at Trent Bridge on Friday.

At the time of going to press, West Indies were 309-5 in 75 overs. Jason Holder (10) and Joshua Da Silva (4) were at the crease.

West Indies were 212-3 in reply to England’s first-innings 416 at tea on the second day. Left-hander Athanaze was 65 not out—his maiden Test fifty—and Hodge had reached 58 after being dropped on 16, with the Windward Islands pair sharing an unbroken stand of 128 for the fourth wicket.

It also meant the West Indies had batted through a session without losing a wicket after Athanaze and Hodge came together shortly before lunch with the tourists in trouble at 84-3.

But Athanaze, 25, showed his class early in the second session when he punched paceman Chris Woakes off the back foot for a well-struck four.

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir had rocked the West Indies with two wickets before lunch, but Athanaze drove the 20-year-old for two fours off successive balls and later hoisted him high over the legside for six. A good pitch and sunny blue skies overhead allied to a fast outfield meant conditions were ideal for batting, with Hodge square-driving Woakes for an elegant four.

It was a heartening sight for the West Indies following an innings and 114-run defeat in the first Test at Lord’s where they were dismissed for just 121 and 136.

But just as England had benefitted from several dropped catches on Thursday, with Ollie Pope missed twice on his way to 121, so too was Hodge given a reprieve. He edged a 93.6 mph (150.6 kph) delivery from Mark Wood to first slip, only for Joe Root to floor a regulation two-handed chance.

