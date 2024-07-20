Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Windies still in it

Windies still in it!

Updated on: 20 July,2024 09:02 AM IST  |  Nottingham
AFP |

Top

In a spot of bother at 84-3, centurion Hodge and Athanaze put on 175-run stand to keep Caribbeans alive in pursuit of England’s first innings score of 416

Windies still in it!

WI’s Kavem Hodge (left) celebrates his 50 with Alick Athanaze on Day Two of the second Test v England in Nottingham yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Windies still in it!
x
00:00

Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge both compiled fifties as the West Indies checked England’s progress in the second Test at Trent Bridge on Friday. 


At the time of going to press, West Indies were 309-5 in 75 overs. Jason Holder (10) and Joshua Da Silva (4) were at the crease.


West Indies were 212-3 in reply to England’s first-innings 416 at tea on the second day. Left-hander Athanaze was 65 not out—his maiden Test fifty—and Hodge had reached 58 after being dropped on 16, with the Windward Islands pair sharing an unbroken stand of 128 for the fourth wicket. 


It also meant the West Indies had batted through a session without losing a wicket after Athanaze and Hodge came together shortly before lunch with the tourists in trouble at 84-3. 

But Athanaze, 25, showed his class early in the second session when he punched paceman Chris Woakes off the back foot for a well-struck four. 

Also Read: England brings in pacer Mark Wood in its only change for 2nd test against West Indies

Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir had rocked the West Indies with two wickets before lunch, but Athanaze drove the 20-year-old for two fours off successive balls and later hoisted him high over the legside for six. A good pitch and sunny blue skies overhead allied to a fast outfield meant conditions were ideal for batting, with Hodge square-driving Woakes for an elegant four. 

It was a heartening sight for the West Indies following an innings and 114-run defeat in the first Test at Lord’s where they were dismissed for just 121 and 136. 
But just as England had benefitted from several dropped catches on Thursday, with Ollie Pope missed twice on his way to 121, so too was Hodge given a reprieve. He edged a 93.6 mph (150.6 kph) delivery from Mark Wood to first slip, only for Joe Root to floor a regulation two-handed chance.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

west indies england test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK