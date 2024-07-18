Pope, dropped twice, was 115 not out, with England captain Ben Stokes unbeaten on 15. At the time of going to press, England were 349-6 in 74 overs

Ollie Pope celebrates his century on Day One of the second Test v WI in Nottingham. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article England's Ollie Pope slams 121 in the second test against West Indies x 00:00

Ollie Pope rode his luck to score 121 as England reached 259-4 at tea on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Pope, dropped twice, was 115 not out, with England captain Ben Stokes unbeaten on 15. At the time of going to press, England were 349-6 in 74 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud enter doubles semi-finals

Earlier, Ben Duckett had launched the innings with a rapid 71 after fellow opener Zak Crawley fell for a duck.

A youthful West Indies side harmed their own cause by missing several chances. Pope should have been out for 46 when a square-cut off Jayden Seales was dropped by Alick Athanaze at backward point.

The England vice-captain was reprieved again on 54 when the usually reliable Jason Holder floored a chest-high chance at second slip following Pope’s loose drive off Shamar Joseph.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever