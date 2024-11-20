After months of anticipation, India and Australia, two heavyweights in Test cricket, are set to renew their fierce rivalry in Perth starting Friday

Mitchell Marsh. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'World-class bowlers': Marsh showers praise on India's veteran spin duo Ashwin-Jadeja x 00:00

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh praised India's veteran spin duo, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, describing them as world-class bowlers.

ADVERTISEMENT

After months of anticipation, India and Australia, two heavyweights in Test cricket, are set to renew their fierce rivalry in Perth starting Friday.

Ashwin boasts impressive statistics against Australia. In 22 Test matches and 42 innings against the Aussies, he has claimed 114 wickets at an economy rate of 2.70. On Australian soil, Ashwin has played 10 Tests, taking 39 wickets at an economy rate of 2.93.

Jadeja, on the other hand, has played 17 matches against Australia, taking 89 wickets at an economy rate of 2.33 and an average of 19.29. The 35-year-old, who debuted in the longer format in 2012 against England, has since appeared in 77 Tests, amassing 319 wickets at an economy rate of 2.51.

Marsh expressed his eagerness to face the challenge posed by Jadeja and Ashwin while also acknowledging India's formidable fast-bowling attack.

"They're world-class bowlers. I'm looking forward to the challenge, but how much spin will play in Australia, we'll wait and see. They've got an outstanding fast-bowling attack, but there's no doubt they're world-class spinners, and I've got a lot of respect for them," Marsh told *Fox Cricket*.

Also Read: Lyon’s menace grows as Optus Stadium throws curveballs for bowlers

He added that he plans to approach the contest against Ashwin and Jadeja with a positive mindset.

"I've grown a lot as a player, and I'll take a positive mindset into that battle," Marsh said.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series will kick off on November 22 with the first Test in Perth.

The second Test, scheduled from December 6 to 10 at the Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under lights. The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will run from December 26 to 30, marking the penultimate match of the series.

The fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, set for January 3 to 7, will bring the series to an exciting conclusion.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever