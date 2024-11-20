Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: What it takes to build and install a drop-in pitch in Australia

Drop-in pitches are created under the supervision of the WACA curator to maintain the charm of Perth’s fast, bouncy wickets

Generally, aside from the Sydney ground in Australia, drop-in pitches are used on most grounds (Pic: Amit Shah)

When you talk about touring Australia, the image of batsmen struggling with fast-paced and bouncy pitches comes to mind. And when the match is played on the pitch in Perth, the situation tells an entirely different story.

A few years ago, matches in Perth were played at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) ground. Australian bowlers have always dominated opposing teams playing on that ground. However, for the past several years, the Optus Stadium in Perth has become the home of Cricket Australia instead of the WACA. Team India’s five-match Test series will also begin on this bouncy pitch in Perth. But everyone is curious about how these pitches are made.

Generally, aside from the Sydney ground in Australia, drop-in pitches are used on most grounds. Drop-in pitches are those prepared elsewhere and then placed in the stadium. These drop-in pitches are created under the supervision of the WACA curator to maintain the charm of Perth’s fast, bouncy wickets.

The giant crane used to prepare the drop-in pitch (Pic: Amit Shah)

The soil used for this pitch is also special. It is sourced from Waroona village, located about 110 kilometers from Perth in South West Australia. Experts believe that pitches made from this soil are hard and provide a unique kind of bounce.

A total of five pitches have been developed over the span of three months for this cricketing season. To date, aside from a few local fixtures, one pitch has hosted an international match against Pakistan. Each pitch weighs approximately 25 tons.

The process of maintaining the pitch’s moisture is quite precise. To preserve the moisture of the pitch, the groundsmen take out the soil every day and detect its moisture using a microwave. Water is then applied to the pitch after bringing it to the correct level. Various precautionary measures are taken by the management to ensure the hardness and bounce of the pitch remain similar to those of the WACA ground.

There is a formula behind making drop-in pitches because Australian grounds are also used for Australian football competitions. Therefore, whenever the new cricket season begins, the wickets are prepared elsewhere and then placed in the stadium.