Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: These Mumbaikars drove back 680 km to vote today, will you go 2 km?
Maharashtra elections 2024: Unprecedented period in Maharashtra politics as state votes today, national parties rely on regional parties to win your vote
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to get rid of abandoned vehicles
Mumbai: Man who only stole from rich nabbed
Maharashtra elections 2024: Voting across 288 constituencies begins
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Watson Aus have to leave Kohli alone

Watson: 'Aus have to leave Kohli alone'

Updated on: 20 November,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Perth
PTI |

Top

“Australia have to leave him alone and hope he doesn’t bring the intensity—nine out of 10 intensity—to every ball,” Watson was quoted as saying on the Willow Talk

Watson: 'Aus have to leave Kohli alone'

Shane Watson. File pic

Listen to this article
Watson: 'Aus have to leave Kohli alone'
x
00:00

Former all-rounder Shane Watson has advised the Australia to avoid getting into confrontations with Virat Kohli in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. “The one thing that I know of Virat is... because the fire burns so brightly and deep inside him, the intensity he brings to every ball that he is engaged in a game has been superhuman.


Also Read: Virat Kohli’s MRF bat fetches a price that will make your eyes pop


“Australia have to leave him alone and hope he doesn’t bring the intensity—nine out of 10 intensity—to every ball,” Watson was quoted as saying on the Willow Talk.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 shane watson virat kohli India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK