Watson: 'Aus have to leave Kohli alone'

Shane Watson. File pic

Former all-rounder Shane Watson has advised the Australia to avoid getting into confrontations with Virat Kohli in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. “The one thing that I know of Virat is... because the fire burns so brightly and deep inside him, the intensity he brings to every ball that he is engaged in a game has been superhuman.

“Australia have to leave him alone and hope he doesn’t bring the intensity—nine out of 10 intensity—to every ball,” Watson was quoted as saying on the Willow Talk.

