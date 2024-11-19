Virat Kohli as a player has always dominated the Australian team, generating headlines, eye-catching articles and massive viewership whenever he has arrived in the nation. The concluded Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand saw him score 192 runs in 10 innings with an average of 21.33

Virat Kohli. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Virat Kohli opens up on favourite knock in Australia ahead of BGT series x 00:00

Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India stalwart Virat Kohli opened up on his best knock in Australia which came in the 2018-19 series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virat Kohli as a player has always dominated the Australian team, generating headlines, eye-catching articles and massive viewership whenever he has arrived in the nation.

While his previous performances have matched the hype, this series will be a crucial one for Kohli as he is struggling to score runs in the format.

"My best knock in Australia is definitely my 100 at Perth in the 2018/19 series. I thought that was the toughest pitch I played on. It was great to get a 100 on that wicket," Virat Kohli said in a video shared by the BCCI.

However, the series comes at a time when Kohli is far from his best. In 19 international matches this year, the 80-time centurion has managed just 488 runs at an alarmingly low average of 20.33, with only two half-centuries in 25 innings and a top score of 76.

Also Read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Team India sweats it out in training session at Optus stadium

His decline in Test cricket has been particularly disheartening, as his current form contrasts sharply with the heights he achieved between 2016 and 2019. During that period, Kohli amassed 4,208 runs in Tests at an extraordinary average of 66.79, including 16 centuries, 10 fifties, and a record seven double centuries as a captain.

Since 2020, Virat Kohli the Test batter has not touched the heights in the format according to his standards. In 34 matches, the right-hander has garnered 1,838 runs with an average of 31.68. This includes two centuries and nine half-centuries.

The concluded Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand saw him score 192 runs in 10 innings with an average of 21.33.

This dip in form saw Virat Kohli drop out of the ICC Men's Test batting rankings' Top 20 for the first time in a decade.

Critics are questioning Kohli's place in the side, but Australia has often been a stage for his redemption. It remains to be seen whether he can script another comeback in this series.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on November 22 with the first Test at Perth. The second Test, a day-night match under lights, will be played at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test will be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30, leading to the series finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7. The five-Test series promises a thrilling contest and dramatic conclusion.

(With ANI Inputs)