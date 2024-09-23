Mitchell Starc believes Beardman is ready to represent Australia

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 September,2024 04:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

"If he gets an opportunity, I'm sure he's ready to go. He's champing at a bit being another WACA young boy around this group", Mitchell Starc. Young all-rounder Aaron Hardie was used as the third pacer in the first two matches of the series. He showed his potential in the second ODI, impressing with figures of 2/26 at Headingley

Mitchell Starc, Mahli Beardman (Pic: File Pic/X)

Australia's premier pacer Mitchell Starc stated that 19-year-old Mahli Beardman is ready to go if the side needs his services ahead of the three ODIs against England.


Ben Dwarshuis has been ruled out of the ODI series after sustaining a pectoral strain, following which Mahli Beardman is the fourth pace option left who is currently in the UK.



The 19-year-old is not a part of the Australian squad for the ODI series and is travelling with the side as a standby player.


Mahli Beardman featured in the second ODI and Starc feels that he is ready to play in international cricket.

"He's actually been around the group a little bit; he's run drinks when we've been over in Perth for Test matches. Obviously, he's well known to the (WA) guys, but to some of us older guys who have been to Perth a few times, he's been around the last couple of years," Mitchell Starc told cricket.com.au.

"He's full of energy; we've seen a little bit of him bowling, and he's out there today again. He's had a great under-19; there are some really talented bowlers there in his group of 19s. If he gets an opportunity, I'm sure he's ready to go. He's champing at a bit being another WACA young boy around this group," he added.

Australia's Sean Abbott who played in the first ODI conceded 50 runs. He was dropped from the side for the second ODI.

Young all-rounder Aaron Hardie was used as the third pacer in the first two matches of the series. He showed his potential in the second ODI, impressing with figures of 2/26 at Headingley.

After cruising to a 2-0 lead, Australia will look to wrap up the series in the third ODI on Tuesday at Riverside Ground, Durham.

(With ANI Inputs)

