‘Mithali is SRT of women’s cricket’

Veteran batter Raj announces retirement from international scene; ex-India women’s team coach Tushar Arothe compares her with legend Tendulkar, says he was always impressed by former skipper’s work ethic, dedication, determination and discipline

Mithali Raj. Pic/Getty Images

Indian women cricket’s most experienced campaigner, Mithali Raj announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. Mithali, 39, who scored 10,868 international runs, made her retirement announcement through social media. “I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket,” she wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur, who is leading India’s T20 challenge, has been named captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, where they will play three T20Is and as many ODIs beginning with the T20I at Dambulla on June 23. Former India women’s team coach Tushar Arothe, who guided the Mithali-led outfit to the 2017 World Cup final in England, felt the legendary cricketer should have retired during action as it were. “I thought she would play a match and then retire. But she must have had some plans,” Arothe told mid-day from Baroda.



Tushar Arothe

Arothe, who is currently coaching the Baroda Ranji Trophy team along with Dav Whatmore, remarked: “She always wanted to do something for herself and the country. One should have a burning desire and she had it. She is the Sachin Tendulkar of women’s cricket; she was as good as Tendulkar. I doubt women’s cricket will get a perfect replacement for Mithali. I was one of the lucky coaches who worked with her in the Indian team,” Arothe remarked.

Arothe, 55, played 114 first-class games for Baroda. He added: “She is a true legend. Her work ethic, dedication, determination, and discipline were just fantastic. I have never come across any player like her in women’s cricket. She was always down-to-earth and her performance spoke for herself. I will give her 10 out of 10.”

10,868

International runs by Mithali Raj

Eight

No of international centuries by Mithali Raj