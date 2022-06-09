Mithali should travel with Indian team as mentor: Punam Raut

She is a legendary cricketer. I am blessed to have played all my international cricket under her captaincy or with her

Punam Raut

Mithali Raj’s India and Indian Railways batting partner, Punam Raut wants Indian women cricketers to benefit from the retired captain’s huge experience and mentorship.

“It will be a huge help if Mithali travels with the Indian women’s team as a mentor. She has vast experience as captain and can guide us on how to handle particular situations. She knows which player can be useful in specific phases and accordingly make plans,” Raut told mid-day after Mithali announced her retirement on Wednesday.

“She is a legendary cricketer. I am blessed to have played all my international cricket under her captaincy or with her. We enjoyed each other’s company at the wicket and to build a partnership with her was a learning experience. Her mere presence at the non-striker’s end provided me extra motivation to score big.

“Whatever I am today is because of Mithali. I learnt from her how to score big, how to build an innings. I developed my skills and mindset while playing under her. If I hadn’t played with her at Indian Railways, I wouldn’t have been the same player. Playing alongside her for India and Railways helped me a lot,” Raut remarked.

