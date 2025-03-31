Recollecting his initial days in the international circuit, Mohammad Rizwan named Australia's Josh Hazlewood, whom he used to find difficult facing. For Fakhar Zaman, the threat a bowler poses to him depends on the nature of the surface

Mohammad Rizwan (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman name the toughest bowlers they have faced x 00:00

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan expressed high admiration for Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, stating that the 31-year-old is the toughest bowler he has faced. However, for teammate Fakhar Zaman, it is not Bumrah, but England’s star pacer Jofra Archer, particularly when he bowls with the new ball.

Recalling his early days in international cricket, Rizwan named Australia’s Josh Hazlewood as the bowler he initially found most challenging. However, over the years, Hazlewood has been replaced in Rizwan’s view by Jasprit Bumrah, who is widely regarded as the best fast bowler among the current generation.

"When I started playing international cricket, I felt Josh Hazlewood was the toughest bowler I faced. But now, it is Jasprit Bumrah," Rizwan said, on a show with Wahab Riaz.

For Zaman, the difficulty of facing a bowler depends on the conditions. However, with the new ball, Archer’s blistering pace has given him the most trouble.

"I can tell you based on the conditions. But I feel it was difficult to face Jofra Archer with the new ball," Fakhar said.

When asked about the toughest batsman to bowl to, Naseem Shah, being a bowler himself, named England’s Jos Buttler as the most challenging opponent in white-ball cricket.

"Recently, I feel Jos Buttler is a tough batter in white-ball cricket," Naseem said.

As of now, Rizwan and Naseem are on a tour of New Zealand, engaged in a three-match ODI series. They featured in Pakistan’s playing XI but could not help their side secure a win.

Pakistan was in a comfortable position while chasing a target of 345, but their hopes crumbled after losing their premier batter, Babar Azam, who scored 78 off 83 balls.

The middle-order completely collapsed, leading to a bitter 73-run defeat for Pakistan.

(With ANI Inputs)