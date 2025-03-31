Breaking News
Motorists raising hell on yet-to-open stretch of Samruddhi Highway
Mumbai’s new elevated nature trail opens at Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill
Mumbai: BMC to use mobile pumps for flood management
Mumbai: Churchgate-end foot overbridge at Mahim station thrown open
Maharashtra schools to stay open only in morning shifts amid heatwave
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mohammad Rizwan Fakhar Zaman name the toughest bowlers they have faced

Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman name the toughest bowlers they have faced

Updated on: 31 March,2025 06:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Recollecting his initial days in the international circuit, Mohammad Rizwan named Australia's Josh Hazlewood, whom he used to find difficult facing. For Fakhar Zaman, the threat a bowler poses to him depends on the nature of the surface

Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman name the toughest bowlers they have faced

Mohammad Rizwan (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman name the toughest bowlers they have faced
x
00:00

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan expressed high admiration for Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, stating that the 31-year-old is the toughest bowler he has faced. However, for teammate Fakhar Zaman, it is not Bumrah, but England’s star pacer Jofra Archer, particularly when he bowls with the new ball.


Recalling his early days in international cricket, Rizwan named Australia’s Josh Hazlewood as the bowler he initially found most challenging. However, over the years, Hazlewood has been replaced in Rizwan’s view by Jasprit Bumrah, who is widely regarded as the best fast bowler among the current generation.


"When I started playing international cricket, I felt Josh Hazlewood was the toughest bowler I faced. But now, it is Jasprit Bumrah," Rizwan said, on a show with Wahab Riaz.


For Zaman, the difficulty of facing a bowler depends on the conditions. However, with the new ball, Archer’s blistering pace has given him the most trouble.

"I can tell you based on the conditions. But I feel it was difficult to face Jofra Archer with the new ball," Fakhar said.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga reveals inspiration behind celebration against CSK

When asked about the toughest batsman to bowl to, Naseem Shah, being a bowler himself, named England’s Jos Buttler as the most challenging opponent in white-ball cricket.

"Recently, I feel Jos Buttler is a tough batter in white-ball cricket," Naseem said.

As of now, Rizwan and Naseem are on a tour of New Zealand, engaged in a three-match ODI series. They featured in Pakistan’s playing XI but could not help their side secure a win.

Pakistan was in a comfortable position while chasing a target of 345, but their hopes crumbled after losing their premier batter, Babar Azam, who scored 78 off 83 balls.

The middle-order completely collapsed, leading to a bitter 73-run defeat for Pakistan.

(With ANI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pakistan india Team India england australia sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK