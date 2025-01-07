'All set to take on the world': Mohammed Shami eyes India return while Bumrah's injury clouds pacer lineup

Shami has been representing Bengal in domestic cricket consistently since his competitive return in November of last year

Mohammed Shami (Pic: AFP)

As Team India eagerly awaits an update on the nature and severity of their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah's back injury, Mohammed Shami has taken to social media to share a clip of himself bowling in the nets, confidently declaring that he is fit to 'take on the world'.

Shami has been representing Bengal in domestic cricket consistently since his competitive return in November of last year. Despite proving his match fitness, the 34-year-old was not considered for selection for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a series India lost 1-3.

The last time Shami played for India was in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, before being sidelined for nearly a year due to an ankle injury.

Bumrah, meanwhile, suffered from back spasms during the fifth and final Test of India’s tour of Australia last week. He underwent scans midway through the match and was unable to bowl in Australia’s second innings, as the hosts clinched a six-wicket victory to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

Reports indicate that Bumrah will undergo further assessment upon his return to India, with his recovery depending on the severity of the injury. India is set to host England for a five-match T20I series, followed by three ODIs, before heading to Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025 next month.

Shami had undergone ankle surgery in February of the previous year and made his competitive return via the Ranji Trophy in November. Despite playing in domestic matches, Shami was not granted fitness clearance by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Reports also indicated that the 34-year-old had developed swelling in his knee, further delaying his return. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Australia in December, the BCCI officially ruled Shami out of selection for the remaining two matches.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, however, has stated that he would have taken Shami to Australia regardless of his fitness situation, allowing him to continue his rehabilitation with the team.

“I would have kept him part of the team and made sure that his rehabilitation was done with the team," Shastri remarked during an ICC Review. “And then if we thought by the third Test match that no, this guy can’t play the rest of the series, I would let him go.”