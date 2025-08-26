Often, Kohli has been seen celebrating the wickets more during the matches. Mohammed Siraj, who once represented RCB, said that the 36-year-old has more aggression than the fast bowlers. Kohli had drawn curtains on his illustrious Test career

Team India star pacer Mohammed Siraj opened up about what he likes about stalwart Virat Kohli. Earlier, both had also shared the same dressing room while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While speaking to Revsportz, Siraj pointed out the "fighting approach" in Kohli as his biggest learning. He also stated that Kohli would conduct good conversations with the opposition off the field, but would look at the same opposition as an enemy during matches.

"I have learned this one particular thing from Virat Kohli, and that is his fighting approach in the game. Off the field, he would be talking very nicely, but on the ground, the opposition is the enemy for him. I like this thing about him," said Siraj.

Often, Kohli has been seen celebrating wickets more during matches. The pacer who once represented RCB said that the 36-year-old has more aggression than the fast bowlers.

"My bowling comes from aggression. If I do not show that on the ground, I would not be able to bowl well. I have been with Virat Kohli in RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and have had a good bond with him. Fast bowlers should have aggression on the field, and Virat Kohli has more aggression on the field than the bowlers," said the Hyderabad-born cricketer.

During the tour of England, Siraj ended as India’s leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps, including two five-wicket hauls – one of which came at The Oval, where he, along with Prasidh Krishna, turned the match on its head, reducing England from a consolidated score of 301/4 to 367 all out. Siraj’s match-winning five-wicket haul left England six runs short. The series ended in a 2–2 draw.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has drawn the curtain on his illustrious Test career. Having represented India in 123 Test matches, he scored 9,230 runs, with a top score of an unbeaten 254. He also has 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries to his name in the traditional format of the game.

