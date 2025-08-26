Siraj bowled 186 overs in the series and said that he is ready to bowl even more if the team demands it. Despite carrying a heavy duty for India in the traditional format, Siraj said that he likes to face the challenges in the format and can do anything to keep the format alive

'When you play for your country, you don't think how it might affect your body...': Mohammed Siraj

Team India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj has opened up on his stunning efforts in the concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. During the series, he featured in all the five Test matches and has bowled 186 overs for the side.

While speaking to Revsportz, Siraj said that he doesn't think about the workload his body may take while representing India in Test cricket.

"To be honest, I don't know. But when you play for your country, you don't think how it might affect your body so much as you think about doing it for your country," he stated.

He further said that since childhood, he had one dream — to play for the country — and he doesn't want to miss any opportunity that comes his way.

"People like us have had one dream since childhood, and that is to be able to play for the country. And when that opportunity comes, we grab that opportunity with both hands. I am a believer in utilising whatever opportunities (we get) to play as many matches as possible for India, and try to win them," said the pacer.

Siraj bowled 186 overs in the series and said that he is ready to bowl even more if the team demands it.

"Hundred percent I could've played even if there was another Test match," said the 31-year-old cricketer.

Despite carrying a heavy duty for India in the traditional format, Siraj stated that he likes to face the challenges in the format and can do anything to keep the format alive.

"No, it is my priority. I can do anything for Test cricket. I like the way Test cricket throws the toughest challenges and struggles at us, just like life does," said the Hyderabad-born cricket.

After the England tour, the "Men in Blue" will engage in Asia Cup 2025. Ahead of the continental tournament, Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as the skipper, and Gill has been announced as his deputy.

The tournament will begin on September 9, with the first match set to be played between Afghanistan and Hong Kong. India will begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10.

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

(With ANI Inputs)