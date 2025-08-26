Drawn into Group A, Oman will face a formidable challenge alongside regional heavyweights India, Pakistan, and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE). Despite the tough competition, the squad enters the eight-team continental tournament with a blend of experience and youthful energy

Oman on Tuesday announced a fresh-faced 17-member squad for their maiden appearance in the Asia Cup, as confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its official website. The squad is led by seasoned opener Jatinder Singh, who will captain the side in what promises to be a defining tournament for the Gulf nation.

The selection marks a noticeable shift from the side that participated in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Head coach Duleep Mendis and his support staff have opted for a refreshed approach, introducing four uncapped players who are poised to make their international debuts: Sufyan Yousuf, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah, and Nadeem Khan.

"It is real that we are participating in the Asia Cup - a major tournament and a fantastic opportunity for our players to showcase their skills on a global stage," Mendis was quoted as saying by the official website of ICC. "Playing against teams like India and Pakistan is a moment to embrace for any cricketer. Anything can happen in a fast-paced T20 game, where one over of brilliance can change everything," he added.

"Our build-up has been strong, with the ongoing National T20 tournament providing competitive exposure, and our training sessions have been intense and focused. It's not just about skills - in high-pressure games against elite teams, mental strength is equally crucial. We are hopeful of making an impact in this Asia Cup and showcasing Oman as a growing cricketing nation," said Mendis.

"Oman enters the Asia Cup with a blend of experience and youth, determined to leave a mark against Asia's cricketing powerhouses. The tournament will not only test their skills but also their mental toughness on one of the most watched platforms in the sport," he said.

Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava

(With ANI inputs)