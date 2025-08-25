Harshit Rana said that it is exciting for him to don the Indian colours and believes in giving his best for team, and not worrying about outcome. Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin on September 9. Team India will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE on 10 September

Team India pacer Harshit Rana said that the game time in the ongoing Delhi Premier League has served as ideal preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

"It is not at all that I have become out of practice. In the last 20–25 days, I have played 12–13 T20 matches. So, my practice is completely on because the DPL (Delhi Premier League) was going on, and before that, our team's practice was on. So that is a plus point for me — that I am bowling well in the matches and overall performance has been good," Harshit told PTI.

His last appearance for India came during the Champions Trophy 2025 in February.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Rana expressed his excitement about sharing the dressing room with India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"I can’t tell you what Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) bhai brings to the table. Playing with him is really special — he makes things easy for us. If he’s around, the pressure on us is minimal," he said.

The pacer also said that it is exciting for him to don the Indian colours and that he believes in giving his best for the team, without worrying about the outcome.

"I try to stay calm. It’s always pretty exciting to wear the India jersey and play with the kind of quality bowling unit we have right now. I try to give my best every time, not thinking much about the outcome," said the 23-year-old pacer.

Ahead of the continental tournament, Harshit’s place in the playing XI is uncertain, as Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya will be the preferred pace trio for the "Men in Blue".

Earlier, he has represented India in just one T20I match and has claimed three wickets. Apart from T20Is, he has also played two Test matches and five One-Day Internationals.

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin on 9 September. Team India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on 10 September, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for 14 September, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on 19 September in Abu Dhabi.

India's squad for Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

(With PTI Inputs)