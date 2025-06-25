A BCCI source confirmed on Wednesday that Rana did not travel with the team to Birmingham, where the second Test is set to begin on July 4

Harshit Rana

Young pace bowler Harshit Rana, who was included as a cover in India’s squad for the opening Test against England at Headingley, has been released by the team management ahead of the second match of the series. A BCCI source confirmed on Wednesday that Rana did not travel with the team to Birmingham, where the second Test is set to begin on July 4.

The 23-year-old Delhi fast bowler, known for his aggressive hit-the-deck style, had previously featured in two Tests during the tour of Australia, producing modest returns. More recently, Rana represented India A in an unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury. However, his performance failed to impress as he conceded 99 runs for just one wicket across 27 overs, raising concerns over his readiness for top-tier red-ball cricket.

“Harshit Rana has been released from the squad. He hasn't travelled with the Indian squad to Birmingham for the second Test starting July 4,” said a BCCI official, speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity.

Rana is regarded as a protégé of head coach Gautam Gambhir and had drawn attention during the Australia tour with a spectacular off-cutter that dismissed Travis Head in Perth. Yet, his recent showings suggest he is still a work in progress and not yet equipped for the demands of high-level Test cricket, particularly in overseas conditions.

His inclusion in the squad raised eyebrows, especially with more experienced red-ball options such as Mukesh Kumar and Anshul Kamboj being overlooked. Many within the cricketing fraternity questioned the logic behind preferring Rana, whose bowling style, reliant on bounce and variations, seemed ill-suited to English conditions that traditionally reward seam movement and consistency.

Addressing the matter following India’s five-wicket defeat in the first Test, head coach Gambhir commented, “Harshit Rana, I will discuss with chairman of selectors. He was held back because of some niggles...everything is fine. I will discuss, and we will then take that call.”

India's full squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav