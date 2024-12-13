Breaking News
'Momentum is with Australia': Gavaskar

Updated on: 13 December,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Brisbane
PTI |



Sunil Gavaskar


The legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels Australia will have the momentum in the third Test against India starting on Saturday thanks to their victory in the pink ball Test at Adelaide last week.


“The momentum that the Indian team got in Perth was lost during the 10-day gap. Now, the momentum is with Australia because they have won this Test match,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.


“After the Adelaide Test, a few days later, you are playing at The Gabba. So, the momentum is now with the Australian team,” he added.

