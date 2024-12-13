“After the Adelaide Test, a few days later, you are playing at The Gabba. So, the momentum is now with the Australian team,” he added

Sunil Gavaskar

Listen to this article 'Momentum is with Australia': Gavaskar x 00:00

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels Australia will have the momentum in the third Test against India starting on Saturday thanks to their victory in the pink ball Test at Adelaide last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The momentum that the Indian team got in Perth was lost during the 10-day gap. Now, the momentum is with Australia because they have won this Test match,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Also Read: Sunny side of the streets

“After the Adelaide Test, a few days later, you are playing at The Gabba. So, the momentum is now with the Australian team,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever