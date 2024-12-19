'Momentum not in India’s favour after draw': Cummins

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Momentum not in Indias favour after draw Cummins

Updated on: 19 December,2024 06:19 AM IST  |  Brisbane
PTI |

Australia, who largely controlled the third Test, declared their second innings at 89/7 to set India a 275-run target but rian prevented an exciting climax

Oz captain Pat Cummins during Day Five of the third Test v India in Brisbane yesterday. Pic/AP; PTI

Australia captain Pat Cummins is not bothered if India walked away with momentum from the drawn third Test but is pleased that they did not let the visitors exploit better batting conditions in the first innings.


Australia, who largely controlled the third Test, declared their second innings at 89/7 to set India a 275-run target but rian prevented an exciting climax. “[I] can’t say I’ve ever been scared of momentum — don’t really care about that. I think we can take a lot from this week,” he told media after the end of the contest.


“A couple of great partnerships, to be sent in on a [fresh] wicket and score 450 [445] and then managing to bowl India out for 250 [260] when the wicket, the conditions were probably a little bit better. We can take a lot from that,” he said.


Cummins said Ashwin’s decision midway through the series was surprising. “Yeah, [the timing] was a bit of a surprise. He’s obviously been a fantastic player all around the world really. There aren’t too many finger spinners that have that kind of longevity. He’ll go down as one of the all-time greats.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

