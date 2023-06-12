The Australian team, primarily Cameron Green, faced the heat after the giant all-rounder's diving catch to dismiss Gill looked inconclusive to the naked eye

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'More camera angles should've been there': Rohit on Gill's controversial dismissal x 00:00

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday expressed his disappointment at the contentious catch that led to a controversial dismissal of in-form Shubman Gill during India's innings on Day 4 of the high-profile World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval.

The Australian team, primarily Cameron Green, faced the heat after the giant all-rounder's diving catch to dismiss Gill looked inconclusive to the naked eye. At the stroke of tea, Scott Boland got one to bounce little extra from length and it flew from ball the shoulder of the young opener's blade only to be scooped up inches off the ground by a diving Green, stationed at gully. Gill scored 18 in an opening stand of 41 and was looking in good rhythm.

The soft signal, which was removed from the playing conditions ahead of the final, could have gone in India's favour if the on-field umpires had signalled it not-out to the TV umpire. The final call was with TV umpire Richard Kettleborough, who adjudged it as a fair catch. Subsequently, chants of "cheat cheat cheat" were heard soon after and were repeated when Green came on to bowl.

Soon after the incident, a dejected Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen having a chat with on-field umpires while trudging back to pavilion.

"I felt disappointed, third umpire should have seen more replay, the decision was made quickly, especially in a final and more camera angles should have been there, in IPL, there is more than 10 but not in an ICC event," Rohit told reporters.

Meanwhile, Gill was on Monday docked an additional 15 per cent for criticising the umpire's decision to rule him out in a debatable call. He was found guilty of "breaching article 2.7 which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match."

Chasing a mammoth 444 in the second innings, a lacklustre India lost seven wickets before lunch on the fifth and final day on Sunday to suffer the crushing defeat.