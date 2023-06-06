WTC Final: Pat Cummins expects Scott Boland to make huge impact in match against India

Australian captain Pat Cummins believes that fellow quick Scott Boland can contribute significantly in turning the tide in Australia’s favour in World Test Championship final as he tends to take his game to the next level in seaming conditions

Scott Boland (Pic: AFP)

The World Test Championship final between India and Australia is set to begin from June 7.

Ahead of the mega clash, Australian captain Pat Cummins believes that fellow quick Scott Boland can contribute significantly in turning the tide in Australia’s favour at the final as he tends to take his game to the next level in seaming conditions.

If conditions remain overcast like they have been over the past couple of days, Australian pace trio of Cummins, Boland and Mitchell Starc can make a decisive difference in the game.

Cummins announced that Boland will play in place of Josh Hazlewood, who was excluded from the squad due to injury.

“These conditions just seem to suit him, you'd think. He hasn't played a lot over here, but a seam bowler who will be rewarded for just bowling in the good areas over and over again,” Cummins said on Tuesday when asked about Boland, who has taken 28 wickets in seven Tests and was among the stars of the team's Ashes triumph in 2021.

“That's what he brings to the team. He's been fantastic. Even in India, he played the first Test match there on a pretty docile wicket and still did a fantastic job. He's a seasoned pro. If there's any assistance in the wicket as well, he just goes to that next level,” he added.



'Cameron Green is a luxury to have'



He also appreciated all-rounder Cameron Green, who has grown by leaps and bounds in the last couple of years.

“He's fantastic, Greeny. You know last Test match he played, he scored his first hundred. He took a few Test matches before that, he just keeps growing and growing. Just a real luxury to have as a captain in the side as well. A fifth bowling option to bowl as many overs as we need really, can take wickets. So yeah, you're right, you know, you've seen Ben Stokes, what he's done with England over the years, having that key all-rounder who's in your top six can make a big difference at times,” the Australia captain said.

'Happy with preparation despite no warm up games'



Both India and Australia did not have the time to play a warm up game for the final but Cummins is happy with his team's preparation.

“You know, we've been really happy with our prep in terms of centre wicket practice. I think we've all played kind of warm up games before, that have been awesome and we've also played warm up games before that the quality might have been sub-par or certain players don't get as much out of it as others. So, to have that kind of individual-tailored prep, we've been really happy,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

