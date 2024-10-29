Pacer Harshit Rana, who has been selected in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, says India bowling coach Morne’s advice is incredibly helpful

India’s Harshit Rana during a nets session recently. Pic/Harshit Rana

Listen to this article ‘Morkel gives me clarity’ x 00:00

Three years ago, Harshit Rana watched India’s historic 2020-21 Test series win over Australia at home, dreaming of the day he might play on those very grounds. Now, that dream is turning into reality as Rana, one of the three uncapped players in India’s 18-member squad, heads to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Domestic cricket product

With a promising rise in domestic and international cricket, Rana’s journey reflects his dedication, and the advice from seasoned pros and mentors has paved his way to the Test squad. Since IPL 2024, Rana has been an integral part of the Indian team, travelling with the squad and gaining invaluable exposure. Despite not debuting during tours in Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, he has honed his skills with top Indian players, absorbing advice from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, especially regarding lengths and strategies for Australian conditions.



Morne Morkel

“Being with the team has been valuable. I keep talking to Jassi bhai [Jasprit Bumrah], Siraj bhai, and others, discussing what lengths and strategies work best there. Their insights have been incredibly helpful,” Rana told reporters at Arun Jaitley Stadium after taking 5 for 80 against Assam in Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match on Sunday.

Rana’s rise through the IPL was rapid; he took 19 wickets in 13 matches in 2024, grabbing attention with an impressive average of 20.15. That performance led to his initial India call-up for the T20Is on the Zimbabwe tour. Although he didn’t play, the exposure proved invaluable. Learning from India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel, Rana focused on refining his craft with specific goals for each session.

“Morne Morkel is very invested in our bowling; he keeps a close watch on us and tracks what each bowler is doing in the nets. He always tells us what we should aim for with each ball. This involvement gives me clarity on what I need to do next, which is incredibly helpful. His main advice to me has been to have a clear purpose with every bowling session,” said Rana.

Learning from Kohli, Rohit

On bowling to Indian star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in nets, Rana says, “It’s amazing to bowl to them in the nets, because they approach net practice with the same intensity as they would in a match. There’s no room for error; you can’t bowl anything ordinary. Both Virat bhai and Rohit bhai have told me to focus on my lengths, and I’m working on exactly that.”