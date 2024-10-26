Breaking News
Morkel hopes batters will step up in second innings

Updated on: 26 October,2024 07:06 AM IST  |  Pune
“There are world-class players in our batting line-up. I know that individually, they’ve got their processes and they know how to go about those things,” he added

Morkel hopes batters will step up in second innings

Morne Morkel

The batters’ constant failure in making runs in the first innings is costing the team dear, admitted bowling coach Morne Morkel even as India are in danger of losing the first Test series at home since 2012-13.


“I never like to have a punch up between batters and bowlers, but in Test match cricket you need to score the first innings runs,” Morkel told the media during the post-day press meet. “There are world-class players in our batting line-up. I know that individually, they’ve got their processes and they know how to go about those things,” he added.


Also Read: Pretty Sundar show!


Morkel hoped to see a better outing from Indian batters in the second innings. “Hopefully, we can iron those mistakes out because it’s costing us at the moment — not getting the runs on the board — but I’m pretty sure there’s enough experience, enough knowledge amongst them to rectify that,” he added. “I back the team [to come up] with a strong response in our second innings.”

Team India new zealand India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series test cricket sports news cricket news

