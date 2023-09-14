Most boxes ticked, but there’s room for improvement for India

India however, must guard against complacency. After the Asia Cup, they head into a very tough three-match ODI series back home against Australia and thereafter, the World Cup that begins on October 5

India captain Rohit Sharma (2nd from right) addresses his teammates during the Asia Cup Super 4 match v Sri Lanka in Colombo recently. Pic/AFP

In the run-up to the ICC World Cup, Team India may have ticked a few important boxes, but they still have some work to do. The way the Men in Blue have played their four games in the Asia Cup this far has warmed the cockles of their supporters’ hearts, as they have defeated both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, assuring themselves a place in the final.

There have been many positives. The way the top four batted against a top-class Pakistan attack, the manner in which KL Rahul has made a grand comeback, the way Kuldeep Yadav has bamboozled the Pakistani and Sri Lankan batsman with his turn, and the performance of the pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah while defending a modest total against Sri Lanka on Tuesday night has given the team the much-needed confidence going into Sunday’s final.

Having failed to make the final of the last T20 Asia Cup in the UAE and the last two ICC events—the T20 World Cups in Dubai and Australia—India are eager to reclaim the Asia Cup once again, which they had last won in 2018 played in the ODI format and then finally regain the World Cup which they last won under MS Dhoni’s leadership in 2011 at home.

India however, must guard against complacency. After the Asia Cup, they head into a very tough three-match ODI series back home against Australia and thereafter, the World Cup that begins on October 5.

The biggest challenge India will face is being consistent across the next 60 days. There are other concerns too. Shreyas Iyer’s fitness will be crucial. Axar Patel’s bowling hasn’t been up to the mark too. Then, the fielding of Ishan Kishan, who basically is a wicket-keeper, has been below par. Plus, the top-order batsmen’s tendency to be inconsistent can prove fatal in big matches.

There is no doubt though that India’s victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be a cornerstone ahead of their campaigns over the next two months. And if India can win the Asia Cup on Sunday, they will take a lot of confidence into the World Cup.