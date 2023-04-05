Breaking News
MS Dhoni is highest taxpayer in Jharkhand

Updated on: 05 April,2023 07:58 AM IST  |  Ranchi
Dhoni has paid a total of R38cr as advance tax to the Department for the financial year that ended on March 31 this year. Last year too, he had deposited the same amount as advance tax. In the year 2020-21, Dhoni had deposited an amount of around Rs 30 crore as advance tax

MS Dhoni


According to the Income Tax Department, former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni, has consistently been the highest individual taxpayer in the state of Jharkhand, ever since he started his career in international cricket. 


The Income Tax department confirmed that he still was the highest taxpayer in 2022-23, despite his retirement from international cricket. Dhoni’s annual income has not been affected despite his retirement on August 15, 2020. His income in the year 2022-23 is almost equal to his last year’s income as depicted in his advance tax payment to the Income Tax Department.



Dhoni has paid a total of R38cr as advance tax to the Department for the financial year that ended on March 31 this year. Last year too, he had deposited the same amount as advance tax. In the year 2020-21, Dhoni had deposited an amount of around Rs 30 crore as advance tax. 

According to sources in the I-T Department, Dhoni has been the highest individual taxpayer of Jharkhand, this year too. According to experts, based on the advance tax of R38cr deposited by Dhoni, his income is expected to be around Rs 130cr.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

