MS Dhoni reaches Mussoorie to attend Rishabh Pant’s sister’s wedding

Updated on: 11 March,2025 10:51 PM IST  |  Mussoorie
mid-day online correspondent |

Earlier, Dhoni joined the Chennai Super Kings camp ahead of the upcoming edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which will begin next week

Photo: X/AFP

Former India captain MS Dhoni, along with his wife, Sakshi, arrived in Mussoorie on Tuesday evening for the wedding of Rishbah Pant's sister.


Sakshi Pant is set to tie the knot with long-time lover Ankit Choudhary on Wednesday.


Sakshi shared a post on her Instagram on January 6 last year to announce that she got engaged with Ankit and added a hashtag in her caption nine years and still counting, indicating that they have been together for nine years.


Earlier, Dhoni joined the Chennai Super Kings camp ahead of the upcoming edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which will begin next week.

Dhoni will play in the 2025 IPL season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), chasing his sixth title under Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership. CSK will start their campaign against five-time champions and arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home ground of Chepauk.

Whether the upcoming IPL season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be the last for Dhoni is uncertain. But ever since he retired from international cricket in 2020, there have been speculations over when the legend will pull the curtains on a glorious IPL career, in which he has captured five trophies as a captain.

CSK retained Dhoni as an uncapped player at Rs 4 crore ahead of the 2025 season. The IPL introduced a new rule ahead of last year's auction, allowing franchises to retain players in the uncapped category if they have not played international cricket for five years.

Since he retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has only appeared in the IPL. In the 2024 season, he scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 220 and an average of 53.66 after 11 innings, staying unbeaten eight times and fulfilling the role of a finisher for the five-time champions.

Dhoni is the sixth-highest run-getter in IPL history, with 5.243 runs in 264 matches and 229 innings at an average of 39.12, a strike rate of 137.53 and 24 fifties. His best score is 84*. Other than CSK, he also played for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG), a now-defunct franchise, from 2016-17.

(With ANI inputs)

