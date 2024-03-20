Zaheer Khan said, "When you're playing, switching off (from the game) is very important. Cricket is not everything. Every cricketer has to face this eventually." At the age of 42, Dhoni is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2024. CSK won the previous year's title

Zaheer Khan, MS Dhoni (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "MS Dhoni understood a long time ago that cricket is an integral part of his life": Zaheer Khan x 00:00

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan says that MS Dhoni understood long back that cricket is an integral part of his life. At the age of 42, Dhoni is all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2024. CSK won the previous year's title.

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the IPL 2024. Both teams will clash against each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22.

"MS Dhoni understood a long time ago that he is passionate about cricket and it is an integral part of his life. But it couldn't be everything," Zaheer said in an episode dedicated to the Dhoni on JioCinema.

Despite his World Cup triumphs and taking India to the number one spot in Tests, Dhoni has also led the Chennai-based franchise to five IPL titles. He has been leading the side since the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league in 2008.

Zaheer Khan said, "When you're playing, switching off (from the game) is very important. Cricket is not everything. Every cricketer has to face this eventually."

"When you step away from the game, you may not have a lot of options. We've seen many athletes struggle after retiring because they gave everything to the game, and when they left it, they didn't know what to do.

"In this sense, MS Dhoni understood a long time ago that he is passionate about cricket and it is an integral part of his life. But it couldn't be everything.

"He keeps doing things outside of the sport. For example, his interest in bikes. He's always researching them." Speaking about Dhoni, ex-India and CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina said he wants his former teammate to continue playing in IPL for another five years.

"The biggest question is who'll be their next captain? Even if Dhoni stepped away as captain, he'll be in the dugout whether it's as a mental toughness coach or just for his presence. But the question is, who is he going to nurture?

"This is a pivotal year for CSK. Who does MS have his eyes on? Ruturaj Gaikwad is a good option. This year is a very important year for CSK, more than for MS Dhoni.

"Because we'll see who he is going to select as his deputy and probably say: 'You handle this now, I've been looking after the team since 2008. You take care of the yellow, I will wear the jersey and sit in the dressing room'," Raina said.

"It's important now to see how he plans for the future. He's 42 years old. I would love to see him play for five more years, or at least two or three more years."

(With PTI Inputs)