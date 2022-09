The post received more than 1.5 lakh ‘likes’, including that of MSD’s ex-teammate Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa

Sakshi Dhoni

Former India cricketer MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Instagrammed this picture (left) on Sunday for her 4.8 million followers and quoted Gautam Buddha: “There is no path to happiness, happiness is the path.”

The post received more than 1.5 lakh ‘likes’, including that of MSD’s ex-teammate Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal