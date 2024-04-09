Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA allies finally resolve seat-sharing row; Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 LS seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10
Exclusive | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Contesting because Sansad ne bulaya hai, says Sudhir Mungantiwar
Maharashtra: Factories, bungalows, flats, slums...there’s an MD lab everywhere
Mumbai: Why not a hawker-free Mount Mary?
Mumbai: Navy man loses Rs 5.97 cr to task fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > MSD had informed me about captaincy in 2022 Gaikwad
<< Back to Elections 2024

'MSD had informed me about captaincy in 2022': Gaikwad

Updated on: 10 April,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

Gaikwad, who led from the front in the win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night, was stunningly appointed CSK captain a day before the IPL opener on March 22

'MSD had informed me about captaincy in 2022': Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and his teammate MS Dhoni (R) run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'MSD had informed me about captaincy in 2022': Gaikwad
x
00:00

The charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni told Ruturaj Gaikwad to be prepared for Chennai Super Kings captaincy back in 2022 and he has been ready ever since even though there were no “deep conversations” between the two on how to lead one of the most successful IPL units.


Gaikwad, who led from the front in the win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night, was stunningly appointed CSK captain a day before the IPL opener on March 22.


“To be honest, not really deep conversations. I feel it was in a very chilled state. Just one conversation I would say. We were just practising and he came and told me all this stuff,” Gaikwad said in the post-match press conference after the seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders here on Monday.


“I remember in 2022, when he told me, ‘Probably not next year, but after that, you might get a chance to lead, so be ready for it.’ So, obviously after that, I was always ready for it,” said the opener.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2024 ms dhoni Ruturaj Gaikwad chennai super kings kolkata knight riders cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK