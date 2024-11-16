Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Multiple social media posts claim Rohit Sharma and his wife blessed with baby boy

Updated on: 16 November,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

There were no other details like the time the baby was born but the news soon became a trending topic on the social media channels.  Rohit and Ritika have a daughter, who will complete six years on December 30

Rohit Sharma with Ritika Sajde. Pic/Yogen Shah

Social media on Friday night was abuzz with reports of India Test skipper Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh being blessed with a baby boy. Multiple posts by several handles made the claims though there was no post on the official handle of Rohit Sharma.


"Ritika and Rohit Sharma have welcomed a baby boy! Congratulations to the happy couple!", "Jr Hitman has arrived", "The junior hitman has arrived…Rohit blessed with a baby boy", said the posts on X, previously Twitter, on Friday night. Hundreds of cricket fans took to social media on Friday to congratulate the couple on the new arrival in their life.


There were no other details like the time the baby was born but the news soon became a trending topic on the social media channels.  Rohit and Ritika have a daughter, who will complete six years on December 30.

It was Rohit Sharma who had hinted at the new addition to his family when he confirmed that he was not sure about playing the first Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia starting in Perth on November 22.

Sharma said he was unsure whether he would be playing the Perth Test for personal reasons, in the post-match press conference after India suffered a humiliating 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this month.

So in between the congratulatory messages for Rohit Sharma and his wife, were also posts expressing relief that the India captain would be available for the Perth Test.

However, one would have to wait for confirmation from either Rohit Sharma or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on his availability for the Perth Test.

