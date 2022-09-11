Mumbai coach Sulakshan Kulkarni to guide Punjab U-19 team

The erstwhile Mumbai stumper points to vision of Punjab Cricket Association chief Gulzar Chahal as well as former India offie Harbhajan Singh
Sulakshan Kulkarni during a Dr HD Kanga Cricket League match at Islam Gymkhana in 2019. Pic/Suresh Karkera
Former Mumbai Ranji Trophy-winning coach Sulakshan Kulkarni will be Punjab U-19 team's head coach for the upcoming season. Ex-Mumbai stumper Kulkarni, 55, will be the second coach from the city to guide Punjab cricketers this season after ex-India and Mumbai pacer Aavishkar Salvi was appointed head coach of Punjab Ranji Trophy outfit.
"I am pleased to take up this assignment for the Punjab U-19 team. I am thankful to the Punjab Cricket Association for giving me the opportunity to serve [them]. I always enjoy my work be it with a senior or junior team. As long as I contribute to the game, I am happy.
Also Read: October 1-5 Irani Cup to be hosted by Saurashtra
“PCA president Gulzar Chahal and [ex-India offie] Harbhajan Singh, who is involved in Punjab cricket, have vision and they want to see Punjab doing well in the next 10 years," Kulkarni told mid-day.com on Saturday.
The Punjab U-19 team will begin their campaign with the Vinoo Mankad Trophy from October 7 at Cuttack.