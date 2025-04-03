Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mumbai Cricket Association opens player registration for T20 Mumbai League Season 3

Mumbai Cricket Association opens player registration for T20 Mumbai League Season 3

Updated on: 03 April,2025 04:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

With the participation of eight teams, representing different corners of the city, the upcoming third edition will begin on May 27

Mumbai Cricket Association opens player registration for T20 Mumbai League Season 3

Representational Image (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Mumbai Cricket Association opens player registration for T20 Mumbai League Season 3
x
00:00

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has officially opened player registrations for the third season of T20 Mumbai League. 


With the participation of eight teams, representing different corners of the city, the upcoming third edition will begin on May 27.


Registrations are open to all MCA-registered players above the age of 16 years as they can register on MCA’s official website before April 10. 


MCA has also issued a tender document inviting bids from interested and eligible parties for the right to operate two teams in the upcoming season.

Also Read: IPL 2025 | "The way Josh and Bhuvi Bhai bowled was extraordinary": Sai Sudharsan

“This is a great opportunity for players to showcase their talent. Many top cricketers have made their mark through this league and we encourage players to make the most of this platform. T20 Mumbai League has been a stepping stone for city’s cricketers, and Season 3 promises to be even more competitive. We look forward to seeing the emergence of new talent,” said Abhay Hadap, Secretary of Mumbai Cricket Association.

Link to register: https://t20mumbai.mca-registration.com/  

 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai cricket association mumbai t20 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK