Mumbai Cricket Association opens player registration for T20 Mumbai League Season 3

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has officially opened player registrations for the third season of T20 Mumbai League.

With the participation of eight teams, representing different corners of the city, the upcoming third edition will begin on May 27.

Registrations are open to all MCA-registered players above the age of 16 years as they can register on MCA’s official website before April 10.

MCA has also issued a tender document inviting bids from interested and eligible parties for the right to operate two teams in the upcoming season.

“This is a great opportunity for players to showcase their talent. Many top cricketers have made their mark through this league and we encourage players to make the most of this platform. T20 Mumbai League has been a stepping stone for city’s cricketers, and Season 3 promises to be even more competitive. We look forward to seeing the emergence of new talent,” said Abhay Hadap, Secretary of Mumbai Cricket Association.

Link to register: https://t20mumbai.mca-registration.com/

