Mumbai Indians sign Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the Afghan off spinner has been signed by Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Allah Ghazanfar who has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury.

Mujeeb was one of the youngest ever players to have represented Afghanistan and made an instant impact with the ball leading to an IPL debut at the age of 17.

Mujeeb has played over 300 T20 (international and domestic) games taking closer to 330 wickets at an economy of around 6.5.

Mumbai Indians wish Ghazanfar a speedy recovery and a warm welcome to Mujeeb into the #OneFamily

