Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mumbai Indians sign Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mumbai Indians sign Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Updated on: 16 February,2025 04:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mujeeb was one of the youngest ever players to have represented Afghanistan and made an instant impact with the ball leading to an IPL debut at the age of 17

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the Afghan off spinner has been signed by Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Allah Ghazanfar who has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury.


Mujeeb was one of the youngest ever players to have represented Afghanistan and made an instant impact with the ball leading to an IPL debut at the age of 17.


Also Read: WPL 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur rues batting collapse after Delhi edge Mumbai in last-ball thriller


Mujeeb has played over 300 T20 (international and domestic) games taking closer to 330 wickets at an economy of around 6.5. 

Mumbai Indians wish Ghazanfar a speedy recovery and a warm welcome to Mujeeb into the #OneFamily

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

