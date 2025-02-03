Mumbai, J&K enter quarters

Meanwhile, The Ranji Trophy quarter-final between Jammu and Kashmir against Kerala will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium from February 8

Jammu and Kashmir produced a fine performance to crush Baroda by 182 runs in a Group ‘A’ match and seal their place in the quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy here on Sunday.

Having set Baroda a target of 365, J&K’s off-break bowler Sahil Lotra finished with career-best figures of 7-75 as his team bundled out Baroda for 182 in 54.5 overs.

With this win, J&K topped their group. It also ensured Mumbai finish second with 29 points. They will face Haryana at Lahli.

Meanwhile, The Ranji Trophy quarter-final between Jammu and Kashmir against Kerala will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium from February 8.

The match has been relocated from its original venue in Srinagar due to “potential weather concerns” raised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association with the BCCI.

