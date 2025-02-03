Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for civic body
Mumbai weather updates: City’s hottest January ever
Mumbai: ‘Family was threatened in order to force me to smuggle drugs’
Five hurt after Mercedes hits them at Mumbai airport parking lot
Slab falls at Mumbai University’s sports complex in Kalina
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mumbai JK enter quarters

Mumbai, J&K enter quarters

Updated on: 03 February,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  Cuttack
PTI |

Top

Meanwhile, The Ranji Trophy quarter-final between Jammu and Kashmir against Kerala will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium from February 8

Mumbai, J&K enter quarters

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai, J&K enter quarters
x
00:00

Jammu and Kashmir produced a fine performance to crush Baroda by 182 runs in a Group ‘A’ match and seal their place in the quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy here on Sunday.


Having set Baroda a target of 365, J&K’s off-break bowler Sahil Lotra finished with career-best figures of 7-75 as his team bundled out Baroda for 182 in 54.5 overs.
With this win, J&K topped their group. It also ensured Mumbai finish second with 29 points. They will face Haryana at Lahli.


Meanwhile, The Ranji Trophy quarter-final between Jammu and Kashmir against Kerala will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium from February 8.


The match has been relocated from its original venue in Srinagar due to “potential weather concerns” raised by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association with the BCCI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranji trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK