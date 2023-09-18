Legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan Sri backs Lanka in ODI low point

They had players like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in the team. I cannot blame any one player. Five major players are not in the current Sri Lanka team and this result won’t affect our World Cup preparations,” Muralitharan said

Defending champions Sri Lanka disappointed their fans, who came in large numbers in the hope that their team would provide World No. 2 India a good fight in Sunday’s Asia Cup.

The home spectators watched in shock as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 in 15.2 overs.

However, former Sri Lanka legend spinner Muttiah Muralitharan wasn’t in the mood to slam the Dasun Shanaka-led team for their 10-wicket loss.

These kind of things can happen in cricket. Our team played well overall, we beat Pakistan in a crucial game.

Sri Lanka’s 50 is now the lowest total in their ODI history. “This is not new. If you look at the past, the Indian team were also bundled out for 54 runs in Sharjah in 2000.

They had players like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in the team. I cannot blame any one player. Five major players are not in the current Sri Lanka team and this result won’t affect our World Cup preparations,” Muralitharan said.

On the performance of the Indian pacers, Muralitharan said: “They took advantage of the pitch especially Mohammed Siraj. He bowled a dream spell, beating every Sri Lankan batsman with his swing. He was swinging the ball both ways. He has a perfect partner at the other end [Jasprit Bumrah]. Both complement each other and provide extra spice to the pace attack. Sri Lanka will bounce back strongly, I’m sure.”