My approach has always been player-centric: Chandrakant Pandit

MP’s Ranji-winning Mumbai-based coach Chandrakant Pandit insists his methods are not very different from other coaches, but admits he is very strict

Chandrakant Pandit at the MCA-BKC ground recently. Pic/Sameer Markande

Chandrakant Pandit is in the building. As soon as he enters the MCA-BKC facility, where he previously served as director of the indoor academy while being the senior Mumbai team’s coach, Madhya Pradesh’s maiden Ranji Trophy-winning coach stops to bow to a Ganesha idol at the entrance of the indoor nets.

“It is a ritual for me. After all, I spent a lot of time here. I automatically head in that direction whenever I am here,” Pandit tells mid-day. Wednesday is also an auspicious day—Guru Purnima and we are sure that the former India wicketkeeper-batsman has received plenty of messages from his wards.

Pandit has made winning with lesser-fancied teams like Vidarbha (two consecutive time Ranji Trophy champions in 2017-18 and 2018-19) and now Madhya Pradesh, who stunned 41-time champions Mumbai last month, a habit. Before this, he won three Ranji titles with Mumbai—2002-03, 2003-04 and 2015-16.

At the club’s coffee shop we chat about his unique and at times, enigmatic coaching methods. Or let’s call it the Chandrakant Pandit Way.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

What is it with your coaching that anything you touch turns gold?

[Laughs]. It’s nothing like that. I don’t know if I am doing different but whatever I do at that particular moment is very instinctive. A lot of my coaching methods come from my guru Ramakant Achrekar sir. I have also learnt a lot from Ashok Mankad. The time I spent in the Mumbai dressing room with legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and many more during my playing days probably taught me something. I never really wanted to take up coaching. Milind Rege, Madhav Apte, Raju Kulkarni and Sanjay Manjrekar...these are the guys who really forced me to take up coaching the Mumbai U-19 team at that time.

My approach has always been player-centric, which I learnt from Achrekar sir—how to build a team, how to communicate with players. That Mumbai ethos of playing to win is what I try to inculcate in teams I coach.

Fortunately, results have been forthcoming and that is why people think I am doing something different.

Yes, I am a disciplinarian, and my ways of communicating are slightly different [from other coaches], but it is the same passion and commitment that every coach has. I share ideas and experiences with players in a very simple way.

Did you do anything different in your coaching?

I am more strict with my players. Being together, boarding the bus or aircraft in a queue, making different committees within the group...these are some things that I do. People tell me they are not school kids, but I believe discipline is very important in whatever you do in life. I put a lot of emphasis on team-bonding. We went to Mau [in Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh] to spend a day at a military camp. We would have regular outings because I wanted the players to know each other very well. One of the most important things I do as a coach is to take responsibility for every decision taken. Whatever strategy that we put together doesn’t work, I take responsibility and not my players. I have also told my players to put the blame on me if anybody questions them.

You are not on social media, you don’t even use WhatsApp…

Twenty-30 years back, when social media and [communication] applications were not available, we would still manage to do things efficiently. I am not against social media or the use of smart phones, but my objective is not to get distracted in my job and goals. I need to stay focussed. My friends, family and well-wishers can get in touch with me over a phone call or SMS. There are advantages of social media and WhatsApp, but keeping these things away can help you stay focus.

In fact, I advised the players to stay away from social media before the Ranji Trophy final as I didn’t want them to get distracted, get influenced or become complacent in any way. One has to know how and when to utilise these social media tools. So, I don’t have any of these applications on my phone because if they are there, you would want to check them often.



Whom would you credit the Ranji Trophy win to?

Of course, the players and support staff. The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association [MPCA] provided terrific support. It is the best association I have come across. They understood the importance of camps and the selectors [Amitabh Vijayvargiya’s committee] were on the same page. The association’s president Abhilash Khandekar, secretary Sanjeev Rao and CEO Rohit Pandit were the backbone of this win. Every demand was met without any hesitation. I would sit at all selection committee meetings and the selectors accepted whichever player I suggested. The great support and suggestions that I received from Mr Sanjay Jagdale showed how involved the association is with their cricket. We developed a great rapport similar to what I had with Milind Rege [ex-chief Mumbai selector] and Dilip Vengsarkar [MCA’s former vice-president and Cricket Improvement Committee chief] when I was coach of Mumbai.

Rajat Patidar, who scored a century in the final, was one of the most impressive players in MP’s Ranji campaign...

Rajat is a different quality player like Rohit Sharma or VVS Laxman. He can pick the line and length earlier than the rest of the batters. The way he batted in the final showed he has excellent temperament too. I didn’t have to tell him anything. Now, it’s up to him to maintain this consistency.

Do you aim to coach an IPL team or be part of the BCCI coaching staff?

I have never had any kind of ambitions, only passion for the game. So, whatever has come my way, I have accepted with a smile. Anything to do with cricket, be it IPL, other domestic cricket or a BCCI assignment, I am willing to serve the game. I get utmost joy when a player from my team plays for India. That is the ultimate satisfaction.

How will you deal with high expectations now?

Expectations are definitely increasing and I am human, so the pressure is bound to get to me. I avoid reading anything before a match. I try and spend time with friends or restrict myself to my room [during tournaments]. Before the final, I received articles like ‘It’s Mumbai v Mumbaikar’ (mid-day piece dated June 22). Although these were from my well-wishers, it can add to the pressure.

Will you come back to the Mumbai coaching set up?

At the moment it is very difficult. There are younger people for the job and I must keep that space open for them. I did it for some years and I feel the younger guys should take up that responsibility now.

2002-03

The season in which Chandrakant Pandit first experienced Ranji Trophy success with Mumbai